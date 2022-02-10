Menu

Crime

Oshawa man charged with impaired driving, accused of fleeing collision in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 12:00 pm
An Oshawa man faces an impaired driving charge following a collision in Lindsay on Feb. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
An Oshawa man faces an impaired driving charge following a collision in Lindsay on Feb. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press file

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a collision in Lindsay late Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a reported vehicle collision on Queen Street.

Read more: Vehicles stuck in Lindsay, Peterborough snowbanks lead to impaired driving charges

Officers located the vehicle but no driver was present. Witnesses told investigators a man had fled the area on foot.

A short time later officers located the suspect and determined he was impaired.

Sean McGrath, 51, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and failure to remain at the scene of an accident under the Highway Traffic Act.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 17, police said Thursday.

