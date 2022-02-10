Oshawa man charged with impaired driving, accused of fleeing collision in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a collision in Lindsay late Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a reported vehicle collision on Queen Street.

Officers located the vehicle but no driver was present. Witnesses told investigators a man had fled the area on foot.

A short time later officers located the suspect and determined he was impaired.

Sean McGrath, 51, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and failure to remain at the scene of an accident under the Highway Traffic Act.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 17, police said Thursday.