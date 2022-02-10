Guelph Storm snap losing skid with 6-1 win over Sarnia Sting

Send this page to someone via email

Ben McFarlane had two goals and Cooper Walker added three assists as the Guelph Storm beat the Sarnia Sting 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Brayden Guy, Chase Coughlan, Braeden Bowman and Valentin Zhugin also scored for the Storm, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Jacob Oster made 26 saves in the win.

The Storm opened the scoring about seven minutes into the game on the powerplay with Guy taking a pass from Walker in front of the net before shovelling it past Sting netminder Ben Gaudreau.

Sarnia traded Guy to Guelph in January. The former Sting captain has been wearing C on his jersey for the Storm since Feb. 5, though the team has made no official announcement about its captaincy.

Coughlan scored Guelph’s second goal on a brutal turnover deep in Sarnia’s own zone.

McFarlane’s two goals in the second period came a few minutes apart, both on the powerplay. Credit on the first goal goes to Danny Zhilkin who made an impressive pass between his legs from the side of the net to McFarlane waiting out front to shoot the puck in the Sting’s net.

Guelph would go on to score two more goals in the third period to seal the victory.

Nolan Dann scored the only goal for Sarnia and Gaudreau saved 26 shots in the loss.

The Storm sit in fifth place in the Ontario Hockey League’s western conference with a record of 20-15-2-1.

Up next, Guelph hosts the Flint Firebirds at the Sleeman Centre on Friday night before making a trip to Saginaw for a Saturday night tilt against the Spirit.

Larry Mellott will call both games live on 1460 CJOY.

With passes like this, we can see why he's a name to watch in the upcoming #NHLDraft 👀@Storm_City forward Danny Zhilkin (@ZhilkinDanny) goes between the legs with some #BestOfOHL sauce to find Ben McFarlane on the power play 🎥 pic.twitter.com/azHadMvbLV — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 10, 2022