Ontario top doctor to hold COVID pandemic briefing Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 6:11 am
COVID-19: Ontario health minister says 'not in the clear' yet to end proof of vaccination, masking
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ontario health minister says 'not in the clear' yet to end proof of vaccination, masking.

Ontario’s top doctor is set to hold a pandemic briefing today.

Dr. Kieran Moore’s weekly COVID-19 news conference comes a day after the province’s health minister said Ontario will keep its mask mandate and vaccine certificate system in place.

Christine Elliott said Ontario won’t follow the lead of other provinces that have already begun lifting proof-of-vaccination rules and intend to end masking rules soon.

Free COVID rapid antigen tests now available at Ontario grocery stores, pharmacies at one-box limit

She didn’t say when those policies would end, but said the province expects mask rules will remain in place for “some time.”

Moore’s news conference also comes after the province began making rapid test kits available for free at grocery stores, pharmacies and other sites.

Elliott said expanding access to the tests is part of Ontario’s plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions in stages.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
