Several arrests, 50-plus tickets issued during traffic blitz by B.C. Highway Patrol

Several arrests were made, more than 50 tickets were issued and around $9,000 in cash was seized by police during a recent four-day traffic blitz in the South Okanagan.

According to the B.C. Highway Patrol, members of its Traffic Safety Unit and Police Dog Service (TSU-PDS) and the Integrated Impaired Driving Unit (IIDU) teamed up for a joint enforcement operation.

The operation stretched from Penticton to the border, including Osoyoos, Oliver and Keremeos, and ran between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

B.C. Highway Patrol said Traffic Safety Unit issued 55 violation tickets, including three tickets for excessive speed and/or stunting, with vehicles being impounded.

In addition, two people were arrested with 10 outstanding warrants between them.

Police say a person was also arrested and was charged with dangerous driving and assault with a weapon after ramming a police vehicle.

There were also:

Eight roadside breath tests

Approximately $9,000 in Canadian currency seized

Two tickets for no vehicle insurance

Three tickets for using an electronic device while driving

Meanwhile, B.C. Highway Patrol said the Integrated Impaired Driving Unit issued 10 driving suspensions for impairment, including one for 90 days.

The IIDU also arrested four people on outstanding warrants and also seized two firearms.

“The goal of these operations is to blitz the smaller communities, which may not have a dedicated traffic unit at their detachment,” said Sgt. Gregg Calibaba of the TSU-PDS.

“The officers engaged in this operation are seasoned traffic members and experts in traffic enforcement and impaired driving investigations. The results they obtained speak to how B.C. Highway Patrol is making our highways safer together.”

“Members of the IIDU are expert impaired driving investigators,” added Sgt. Brian Sampson of the IIDU.

“Our goal is to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roads to reduce fatal collisions and keep our highways safer for everyone.”

