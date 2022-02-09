COVID-19: HKPR reports 11 in hospital, 9 active outbreaks with 2 resolved in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported 34 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported the following case data:

Deaths: 99 — Unchanged since Tuesday when five deaths were reported. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 73 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 34 since Tuesday’s update — 16 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 11 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 184 — up from 179 reported on Tuesday — which includes one pending cases, 110 in the Kawarthas, 57 in Northumberland County and 16 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: 11 people are currently in hospital — one less since Tuesday’s update. Of the 11, three of them are currently in an intensive care unit — one more than Tuesday’s update. There have been 171 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 92 in the Kawarthas, with 74 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports 11 hospitalized cases as of noon Wednesday (one more since Tuesday) with two identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission” (one less).

Understanding hospital admissions due to COVID-19 can be confusing. Luckily, our friends at @EOHU_tweet made this awesome video to help provide context: https://t.co/nNEV55am1U #COVIDHospitalizations — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) February 8, 2022

Cumulative cases: 6,564 since the pandemic’s beginning — 25 pending with 3,248 in the Kawarthas, 2,924 in Northumberland County and 367 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,294 — an additional 27 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. Outbreaks were declared resolved at Extendicare Cobourg (declared Jan. 11) and Transition House Shelter in Cobourg (declared Jan. 17).

That leaves nine active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 Access Community Services in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29. Extendicare Dysart et al: Declared Jan. 28.

Declared Jan. 28. Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27.

in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 7 reported 60 cases among inmates, down from 74 reported on Feb. 6. On Feb. 2, there were 167 cases reported, with 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 7 reported 60 cases among inmates, down from 74 reported on Feb. 6. On Feb. 2, there were 167 cases reported, with 269 cases reported on Jan. 31. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Wednesday reported two active cases — both residents — unchanged.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Wednesday reported two active cases — both residents — unchanged. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

