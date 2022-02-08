Menu

Crime

Trenton, Ont. drug trafficking raid results in six arrests

By John Lawless Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 4:48 pm
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Six men have been arrested after a search warrant was carried out in Trenton, Ont. Don Mitchell/Global News

Six people have been charged following a search that was executed in Trenton.

On Feb. 4 at about 7 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police converged on a residence on West Street.

Police say suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with cash and drug paraphernalia, were seized.

Opal Bird, 43, Ashley Fletcher, 30, Michael Fowler, 37, Brock Podrats, 34, and Taylor Whiting, 30, all from Quinte West, were arrested.

Jomone Walker, 26, from Brampton, was also arrested.

They all have been charged with three counts of possession with a purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Fowler, Podrats, Whiting and Walker were also charged with failing to comply with probation orders.

Bird and Walker have been held for bail and were scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on Feb. 5.

The rest of the accused were released on undertakings and will appear in court on March 7.

