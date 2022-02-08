Menu

Crime

3 teenagers charged after 19-year-old man fatally shot in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2022 2:25 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Three teenagers from Oshawa, Ont., have been charged after a man was fatally shot in Toronto last month.

Toronto police say the teens were arrested on Monday.

They say officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot outside a restaurant on Jan. 22 and found a 19-year-old man suffering gun shot wounds.

Officers tried to help the wounded man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder.

A15-year-old girl and another 16-year-old boy are charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of an unauthorized firearm, along with other charges.

The teenagers were set to appear in court on Tuesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
