Calgary police seeking help to find missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service is asking the public to help locate a missing teen.

Sadie Pugsley, 13, was last seen leaving the southwest community of Woodlands last Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.

According to a CPS news release, Pugsley is 5’8″ tall and approximately 130 lbs. She has a slim build, brown eyes, brown hair and black glasses. Pugsley was last seen wearing a blue, green and yellow Bench jacket, khaki jeans and black Under Armour running shoes.

Read more: Highway 4 blockades near Coutts border crossing continues into 11th day

CPS said there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved and officers are working with the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Baelin. The case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear where Pugsley might be heading. Lindsay Axton, a family friend close to Sadie’s mother, told Global News the family is hoping Pugsley is heading to the coast of B.C.

“Unfortunately at this time we can only speculate. She has a lot of friends and family in Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. Hopefully if she has left the Calgary area that’s where she is going,” said Axton.