Edmonton Oilers host Pacific-leading Golden Knights Tuesday

The Edmonton Oilers start a busy stretch Tuesday night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.

The Oilers will play eight games in the next 13 days. Their final 40 games of the regular season will be played in the next 81 days. The Oilers are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

“Most importantly, we’re healthy. It makes our lineup a lot deeper. It makes us a tougher opponent to play against,” said centre Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

McLeod – Draisaitl – Kassian

Hyman – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Foegele – Shore – Ryan

Nurse – Bouchard

Keith – Ceci

Lagesson – Barrie

Smith

The Oilers are 2-0 against the Golden Knights this season with both games having been played in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are on top of the Pacific Division with 57 points. The Oilers are eight points behind with four games in hand.

“Those are the teams you’re battling with,” said Draisaitl of facing teams within the Pacific. “If you beat them, those are always kind of four-point games. Every game is big for us from now on, but I think there’s a little more emphasis on your division.”

The Oilers are 10-2 against Pacific opponents this season while Vegas is 7-4.

630 CHED will have all the action, starting with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 p.m.