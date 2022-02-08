Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers host Pacific-leading Golden Knights Tuesday

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 8, 2022 2:22 pm

The Edmonton Oilers start a busy stretch Tuesday night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.

The Oilers will play eight games in the next 13 days. Their final 40 games of the regular season will be played in the next 81 days. The Oilers are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Read more: Mike Smith returns to Edmonton Oilers; Mikko Koskinen enters COVID-19 protocol

“Most importantly, we’re healthy. It makes our lineup a lot deeper. It makes us a tougher opponent to play against,” said centre Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

McLeod – Draisaitl – Kassian

Story continues below advertisement

Hyman – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Foegele – Shore – Ryan

Nurse – Bouchard

Keith – Ceci

Lagesson – Barrie

Smith

Read more: Edmonton Oilers score early and late to win in Washington

The Oilers are 2-0 against the Golden Knights this season with both games having been played in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are on top of the Pacific Division with 57 points. The Oilers are eight points behind with four games in hand.

“Those are the teams you’re battling with,” said Draisaitl of facing teams within the Pacific. “If you beat them, those are always kind of four-point games. Every game is big for us from now on, but I think there’s a little more emphasis on your division.”

The Oilers are 10-2 against Pacific opponents this season while Vegas is 7-4.

630 CHED will have all the action, starting with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagConnor McDavid tagLeon Draisaitl tagVegas Golden Knights tagMike Smith tagoilers golden knights tagEdmonton Oilers Vegas Golden Knights tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers