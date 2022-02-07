Menu

Crime

Police seeking to locate missing 11-year-old girl reported missing in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 7:04 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Mississauga.

In a tweet late Monday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said Brianna Tate, 11, was reported missing in the Valley Boulevard and Elm Drive East area.

Officers say she was last seen at around 3 p.m.

Police say Tate is five feet tall with a slim build and black hair worn in braids.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, white leggings, a red jacket, a black hat and black boots.

Officers say she was carrying a dark backpack.

