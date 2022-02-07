Police seeking to locate missing 11-year-old girl reported missing in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Mississauga.

In a tweet late Monday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said Brianna Tate, 11, was reported missing in the Valley Boulevard and Elm Drive East area.

Officers say she was last seen at around 3 p.m.

MISSING PERSON:

– Mississauga Valley Blvd/ Elm Dr E #Mississauga

– 11-yr-old: Brianna Tate

– Desc: Female, 5', slim build, black hair in braids

– Wearing: Long sleeved pink shirt, white leggings, red jacket, blk hat, blk boots, dark backpack

– Last seen @ 3:00 p.m.

– PR22-0046105 pic.twitter.com/m1w9vpZWFs — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 7, 2022

Police say Tate is five feet tall with a slim build and black hair worn in braids.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, white leggings, a red jacket, a black hat and black boots.

Officers say she was carrying a dark backpack.