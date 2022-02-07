Police seeking to locate missing 11-year-old girl reported missing in Mississauga

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Mississauga.
In a tweet late Monday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said Brianna Tate, 11, was reported missing in the Valley Boulevard and Elm Drive East area.
Officers say she was last seen at around 3 p.m.
Police say Tate is five feet tall with a slim build and black hair worn in braids.
She was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, white leggings, a red jacket, a black hat and black boots.
Officers say she was carrying a dark backpack.
