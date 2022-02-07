COVID-19: HKPR reports death in City of Kawartha Lakes, outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported a death, two new outbreaks and 98 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported the following case data:

Deaths: 94 — A new death was reported over the weekend in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 68 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 98 since Friday’s update — 62 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 218 — down from 307 reported on Friday — which includes one pending case, 146 in the Kawarthas, 59 in Northumberland County and 12 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: 11 people are currently in hospital — up by one since Friday’s update. Of the 11, three of them are currently in an intensive care unit — unchanged since Friday. There have been 170 cumulative hospitalized cases (two more) since the pandemic was declared: 90 in the Kawarthas (one more), with 75 in Northumberland County (one more) and five in Haliburton County (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges. Ross Memorial Hospital reports 10 hospitalized cases as of noon Monday with three identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Cumulative cases: 6,522 since the pandemic’s beginning — 25 pending with 3,229 in the Kawarthas (49.4 per cent), 2,910 in Northumberland County (45 per cent) and 358 in Haliburton County (5.5 per cent).

Resolved cases: 6,223 — an additional 182 since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.4 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination clinics: Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Our COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates for the rest of February have been added to our website! As of today, we're welcoming all walk-ins during all clinic hours.

PS: clinics after Feb 20 will not show up on the PBS as we move away from apt all together. https://t.co/rnM2H1lvOf pic.twitter.com/Cjb4NBxN01 — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) February 7, 2022

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” Outbreaks were declared resolved at Community Living Group Home in Campbellford (declared Jan. 11), Extendicare Port Hope (declared Jan. 19) and at William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay (declared Jan. 10).

New outbreaks were declared at the following sites over the weekend:

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4. The hospital tells Global News Peterborough the outbreak was declared on the medical unit. As of 2:40 p.m. Monday, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff. “The hospital is following its outbreak policy and procedures to identify new cases, limit transmission, and ensure patients continue to receive exceptional care,” the hospital stated.

Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4

Other active outbreaks include (unless noted, case details unavailable):

CHIMO Youth Family Services in Kinmount: Declared Jan. 31, first reported Feb. 2.

in Kinmount: Declared Jan. 31, first reported Feb. 2. Access Community Services in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29. Extendicare Dysart et al: Declared Jan. 28.

Declared Jan. 28. Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27.

in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 2 reported 167 cases among inmates, down from 172 on Feb. 1 and 269 reported on Jan. 31.

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 2 reported 167 cases among inmates, down from 172 on Feb. 1 and 269 reported on Jan. 31. Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported seven active cases — five residents and two staff members. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported seven active cases — five residents and two staff members. All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Feb. 3 reported three active cases — two residents and one staff — down from six cases on Feb. 1 and 16 on Jan. 27. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Feb. 3 reported three active cases — two residents and one staff — down from six cases on Feb. 1 and 16 on Jan. 27. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

