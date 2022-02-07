Missing 24-year-old London, Ont. man may be in Windsor: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a missing local man be in Windsor as officers continue to search for him.

Prince Patel, 24, of London, was last seen on Saturday near First Street and Oxford Street East, according to police.

Police describe him as an East Indian man standing five feet eight inches with a medium build and short black hair. He also has a full beard and brown eyes. Before he went missing, Patel was wearing a grey Fanshawe College hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a pair of blue and white running shoes, according to police.

His family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who knows Patel’s whereabouts is asked to contact at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

