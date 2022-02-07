Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 24-year-old London, Ont. man may be in Windsor: police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 7, 2022 7:50 am
Prince Patel, 24, of London. View image in full screen
Prince Patel, 24, of London. supplied by London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., say a missing local man be in Windsor as officers continue to search for him.

Prince Patel, 24, of London, was last seen on Saturday near First Street and Oxford Street East, according to police.

Read more: Man, 21, hospitalized in ‘serious condition’ after vehicle rollover on Highway 403: OPP

Police describe him as an East Indian man standing five feet eight inches with a medium build and short black hair. He also has a full beard and brown eyes. Before he went missing, Patel was wearing a grey Fanshawe College hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a pair of blue and white running shoes, according to police.

Trending Stories

His family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who knows Patel’s whereabouts is asked to contact at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagMissing tagLondon Police Service tagWindsor tag24-year-old tagPrince Patel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers