Entertainment

Weekly survey: How do you feel about the current Spotify/Joe Rogan controversy?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted February 7, 2022 8:00 am
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Dec. 7, 2012. View image in full screen
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Dec. 7, 2012. AP Photo

The blowup over some of the content on the Joe Rogan show began a couple of weeks ago when Neil Young pulled all his music from Spotify over the COVID misinformation coming from Rogan. He was soon followed by Joni Mitchell, his old mates in CSN&Y, and a few others. Then, Indie.Arie, brought our attention Rogan’s use of the n-word on shows prior to the Spotify deal (i.e. pre-2020). To date, Spotify has pulled 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience.

So far, CEO Daniel Ek has defended Spotify and Rogan, dodging the reality that since the JRE is an exclusive Spotify property, the company has a greater level of accountability and responsibility. By having Rogan all to itself, Spotify, in this instance is no longer just an aggregator but a broadcaster.

All this has served as an opportunity for people to air all their grievances with Spotify including the tiny payouts to artists and the lack of a high-fidelity option. And many have been putting their money where their mouths are. Or rather, taking their money.

According to several stories (here’s one), 19% of Spotify users have unsubscribed from Spotify or plan to over the whole Joe Rogan mess. Where do you stand? 

