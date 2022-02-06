Extreme cold weather alert for Toronto ends, but warming centres to remain open

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto has ended, but warming centres across the city will remain open.

A press release issued by the city on Sunday said that based on Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast, the medical officer of health has terminated the extreme cold weather alert for the city as of noon.

However, the city said “out of an abundance of caution,” and due to “colder nighttime temperatures and forecasted wind chill values,” four warming centres will remain open.

The release said warming centres will be open at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., Exhibition Place Better Living Centre at 195 Princes’ Blvd. and the Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.

