Hamilton police arrest man on sex assault charges

Hamilton police say they have arrested a 33-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont., after reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment.

Police say they opened up an investigation when several people came forward with complaints of sexual violence and sexual harassment on social media.

Police say they arrested one person on Feb. 1, 2022, on seven charges: four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

Police are reminding people who believe they are victims of sexual violence to contact police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences.

