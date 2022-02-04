Third arrest in connection with Peterborough stabbing in late January: police

Send this page to someone via email

A third arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough in late January.

The Peterborough Police Service reported two arrests were made this week following a stabbing incident on Jan. 23 in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets that sent a 31-year-old man to a Toronto hospital after he was found with several stab wounds.

Police say on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a man wanted on a warrant in connection with the incident was in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road. When officers arrived, they located and arrested the suspect.

A 53-year-old Selwyn Township man was charged with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

A 23-year-old Peterborough woman and a 32-year-old Curve Lake First Nation woman were arrested this week as part of the investigation.

Police did not release the names of the accused due to a new policy not to name those charged with crimes that went into effect on Jan. 14.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.