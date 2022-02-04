Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third arrest in connection with Peterborough stabbing in late January: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 10:46 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police have made a third arrest in connection to a stabbing on Jan. 23, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A third arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough in late January.

The Peterborough Police Service reported two arrests were made this week following a stabbing incident on Jan. 23 in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets that sent a 31-year-old man to a Toronto hospital after he was found with several stab wounds.

Read more: 2 arrested in connection with stabbing in Peterborough in late January: police

Police say on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a man wanted on a warrant in connection with the incident was in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road. When officers arrived, they located and arrested the suspect.

Trending Stories

A 53-year-old Selwyn Township man was charged with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

A 23-year-old Peterborough woman and a 32-year-old Curve Lake First Nation woman were arrested this week as part of the investigation.

Police did not release the names of the accused due to a new policy not to name those charged with crimes that went into effect on Jan. 14.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagpeterborough stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers