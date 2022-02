Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say two people are injured after a shooting in North York early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Police said two male victims were shot. They were both transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

