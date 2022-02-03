Cold weather alert issued for Hamilton and area as snowstorm begins to pass

Send this page to someone via email

After warnings of up to 30 cm of snow falling in the Hamilton area over the past two days, the city is now preparing for a cold snap Thursday and Friday.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a cold weather alert going into the weekend, with wind chill values around -20 C expected.

Environment Canada‘s forecast is suggesting the current snowstorm will drop modest amounts early Thursday night but will make way for clearer skies and a drop in temperatures.

The general forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping to around -12 C each night, feeling like -20 C when factoring in the windchill.

“One thing that’s definitely happened is it’s a lot colder,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Definition of sidewalk clearing to be added to Hamilton bylaw

“That’s going to continue right through the night. In fact, by tomorrow morning, – 13, feeling like – 21.”

Farnell said the snowstorm, which began Tuesday night, didn’t drop nearly as much snow as forecast.

“Generally about three to seven centimeters in the GTA, but we could see a little bit more,” said Farnell.

The new cold weather alert has now activated five city-run recreation centre warming locations at Bennetto on Hughson Street, Dominic Agostino Riverdale on Violet Drive, Huntington Park on Brentwood, Norman Pinky Lewis on Wentworth North and Westmount on Lynbrook Drive.

All will be open to the public including those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. A full list of options can be seen on the city of Hamilton’s website.

Farnell says the current snowstorm will likely drop a few more centimetres in Hamilton and Niagara before a “sharp” ending overnight.

“For tomorrow we get into some sunshine for a time, but that temperature will remain on the cold side,” Farnell said.

“We’ll get a warming trend back above freezing by the middle of next week.”

Story continues below advertisement