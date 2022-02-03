Menu

Crime

Toronto driver charged in August 2021 collision that killed 2 on Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 9:45 am
Peterborough County OPP have arrested a Toronto driver in connection to a double fatal collision on Hwy. 28 in August 2021. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP have arrested a Toronto driver in connection to a double fatal collision on Hwy. 28 in August 2021. OPP

A Toronto resident has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision that claimed the lives of two people north of Peterborough in August 2021.

Peterborough County OPP say that on Aug. 21, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision along Highway 28 near Big Cedar Lake Road in North Kawartha Township.

Read more: Victims identified in Highway 28 fatal head-on collision north of Peterborough

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene and one victim was transported to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims were identified as Claudio Benetti, 64, and Janis Benetti, 65, both of the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton.

OPP say that on Feb. 1, they arrested one of the drivers.

Nicola Pirillo, 32, Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and one count of possession of drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 3.

