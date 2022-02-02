2 face charges after Winnipeg police say carjacked vehicle crashed into cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges in connection with a carjacking just after midnight Wednesday outside a south Point Douglas care facility.

Winnipeg police said an employee had just left the building when a man, who had recently been discharged from the facility, confronted her at knifepoint, took her keys, and drove off in her SUV.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by officers just over an hour later, speeding near Main Street and Broadway, with a driver and a passenger inside.

After a short chase through downtown Winnipeg, police say the SUV crashed into a cruiser near Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue and both occupants were arrested.

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, and driving while suspended, and the other, a 31-year-old from Roseau River, faces charges of dangerous driving, fleeing police, assaulting a peace officer, driving while prohibited, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both were released on undertakings, and police continue to investigate.

