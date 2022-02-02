Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 face charges after Winnipeg police say carjacked vehicle crashed into cruiser

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 3:23 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. File / Global News

Two men are facing charges in connection with a carjacking just after midnight Wednesday outside a south Point Douglas care facility.

Winnipeg police said an employee had just left the building when a man, who had recently been discharged from the facility, confronted her at knifepoint, took her keys, and drove off in her SUV.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating pair of armed carjacking incidents

The stolen vehicle was spotted by officers just over an hour later, speeding near Main Street and Broadway, with a driver and a passenger inside.

After a short chase through downtown Winnipeg, police say the SUV crashed into a cruiser near Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue and both occupants were arrested.

Trending Stories

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, and driving while suspended, and the other, a 31-year-old from Roseau River, faces charges of dangerous driving, fleeing police, assaulting a peace officer, driving while prohibited, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released on undertakings, and police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: '“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience' “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagRobbery tagWinnipeg Police Service tagCarjacking tagcrime in winnipeg tagAuto Theft tagPoint Douglas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers