Weather

North Okanagan to be hit by heavy snow

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 2:26 pm
Another blast of snow is expected this week in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Another blast of snow is expected this week in the Okanagan.

North Okanagan residents should get their snow shovels ready.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning saying that Enderby and Lumby could get 10 centimetres Wednesday while Vernon should get another five centimetres.

The snow is expected to start falling in the afternoon and continue overnight.

Click to play video: 'Community has concerns with Kelowna’s snow removal services' Community has concerns with Kelowna’s snow removal services
Community has concerns with Kelowna’s snow removal services – Jan 5, 2022

“A weather system moving across the interior will bring snow to the region. Periods of snow will begin late this afternoon before tapering off to flurries overnight tonight,” the alert reads. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

Moving south, Environment Canada said that the Central Okanagan is expected to get furries with a potential accumulation of five centimetres while in the South Okanagan, about two centimetres is expected.

