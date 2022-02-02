North Okanagan to be hit by heavy snow

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan residents should get their snow shovels ready.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning saying that Enderby and Lumby could get 10 centimetres Wednesday while Vernon should get another five centimetres.

The snow is expected to start falling in the afternoon and continue overnight.

“A weather system moving across the interior will bring snow to the region. Periods of snow will begin late this afternoon before tapering off to flurries overnight tonight,” the alert reads. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

Moving south, Environment Canada said that the Central Okanagan is expected to get furries with a potential accumulation of five centimetres while in the South Okanagan, about two centimetres is expected.