Crime

Woman seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 10:20 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Wednesday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of O’Connor Drive and Hassard Avenue, just west of Pape Avenue, at 8:50 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

One person was taken into custody, Toronto police said.

Road closures were put in place in the area as officers investigated.

