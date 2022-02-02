Woman seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

A woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Wednesday morning, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of O’Connor Drive and Hassard Avenue, just west of Pape Avenue, at 8:50 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.
One person was taken into custody, Toronto police said.
Road closures were put in place in the area as officers investigated.
