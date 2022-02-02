Menu

Traffic

Semi and SUV collision in West Kelowna closes portion of Highway 97, commuters told to expect delays

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 10:38 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

The northbound lanes of a portion of Highway 97 in West Kelowna were still closed Wednesday morning following a crash the night before between a semi-truck and an SUV.

The crash happened at around 7:43 p.m. on Feb. 1 on Highway 97 near Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna. RCMP said when they arrived they found a semi-truck and trailer on its side in the northbound lanes and its 36-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

A Subaru Outback carrying two occupants was also involved in the crash and the injuries in that vehicle were more severe.

“A 51-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were transported to Kelowna General Hospital by EHS with serious injuries,” RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP officers remained at the scene, conducting the investigation well into the night.

“RCMP officers have cleared from the scene; however, the northbound lanes of Highway 97 in this area between Peachland and West Kelowna are still impacted as crews work to clean the highway,” RCMP said.

“Motorists should expect lengthy delays during their commute this morning and avoid this area of Highway 97 if possible.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash camera footage can contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

