Police searching for 16-year-old boy reported missing in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing in Toronto.
Toronto police are searching for 16-year-old Sheldon Gordon.
Officers said he was last seen on Monday at 9:30 p.m. in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.
Police say Gordon is five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing around 180 lbs., with a dark complexion and braided hair.
According to officers, Gordon was last seen wearing a black and grey “Moose Knuckle” jacket, a black T-shirt, black and white pants and black shoes. He has both ears pierced.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments