Crime

Hamilton man facing human trafficking-related charges, London police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 6:07 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chatham earlier in the day of the crash. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested and is facing several human trafficking-related charges after a victim came forward to police late last week.

Police say they were contacted by a female victim on Jan. 29.

Between February and March 2019, police say the victim replied to an online job advertisement and entered into what became an exploitative relationship with a male.

Police say the victim was made to perform sexual acts with others, in exchange for money between March and July 2019, and between April and September 2020.

Read more: London, Ont. police investigate after man died from stabbing

As a result of the investigation, Brady Allan Decoursey, 26, of Hamilton, has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, material benefit from sexual services, and procuring/recruiting a person to provide sexual services for consideration.

Decoursey is also charged with advertising another person’s sexual services.

The accused is currently in custody in relation to other matters so the charges were laid by way of a warrant application, police say.

He is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday in relation to the charges.

Click to play video: 'How the court system re-traumatizes human trafficking victims' How the court system re-traumatizes human trafficking victims
How the court system re-traumatizes human trafficking victims – Jul 23, 2021
