Crime

Hamilton police looking for white pickup truck connected to fatal hit and run

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 5:21 pm
Hamilton Police looking for Dodge Dakota pick up truck in a fatal hit and run.
Hamilton Police looking for Dodge Dakota pick up truck in a fatal hit and run. HPS

Hamilton police have updated their search for a suspect vehicle after a fatal hit and run on Sunday night.

Police say a 70-year-old man was walking his dog on Lawrence Avenue, near Cochrane Road around 9 p.m. Jan. 30, when they were hit by a white vehicle.

Read more: Pedestrian, dog dead after east Hamilton hit and run

The dog died at the scene while the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Based on the evidence they collected at the scene, police say they are now looking for a white, Dodge Dakota pickup truck, model years 2008-2011, that may have been involved.

Investigators are also asking for witnesses to come forward with any information about the truck or the driver that was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755) or to call Crime Stoppers.

