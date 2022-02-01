Menu

Crime

37-year-old charged after more than $110K in drugs seized from Dashwood, Ont. home: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted February 1, 2022 12:14 pm
opp generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. The Canadian Press file

Huron OPP have laid 17 drug and weapons-related charges against a 37-year-old Dashwood, Ont., resident in connection with a drug bust at a home in the small community two weeks ago.

Police say they searched a residence on Centre Street in Dashwood, located about 10 kilometres northeast of Grand Bend, on Jan. 18 and seized several quantities of drugs, including a large amount of fentanyl.

In all, police say they seized more than $110,000 worth of drugs during the bust. Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect and say the individual was arrested this past weekend.

A 37-year-old from Dashwood faces several charges, including five related to drug possession for the purposes of trafficking, involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and psilocybin.

The accused also faces five counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police say the 37-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Goderich on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

