Heavy snow expected for Hamilton, Niagara region by mid-week

Send this page to someone via email

Soon after a memorable snowstorm dropped between 30 to 60 cm of snow in Hamilton and Niagara regions, Canada’s weather agency says we could see something like it again this week.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Monday afternoon, suggesting heavy snow could dominate the forecast by mid-week bringing another 20 to 30 cm by Friday morning.

“Rain showers on Tuesday night will transition to snow by Wednesday morning,” the agency said.

“Visibility may be reduced in heavy snow and local blowing snow.”

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said although the week will starting off with a warm-up melting some of the lingering snow from Jan. 17, he says it could all be replaced come the weekend.

Read more: More snow expected for southern Ontario to start off February

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a long duration storm, kind of the opposite of what we had with that big blizzard a couple of weeks ago,” Farnell said.

“As you get from Hamilton towards the Niagara region back into London, Sarnia and Windsor, 20 to 30 centimeters is expected.”

The mid-January snowstorm forced blizzard warnings, extended remote learning for students, and slowed drivers on major Toronto-area highways with ploughs unable to match the snowfall.

Winter storm watch issued for southwest Ontario. This makes sense as it’s the area where snow will accumulate first and fastest. I would expect more areas to be added later on. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/0B9BUC23XK — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 31, 2022

According to Farnell, the culprits are a current blizzard coming across from the prairies, combining with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

“On Wednesday, we get that rather wet snow initially and then it accumulates overnight,” said Farnell.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wednesday, Thursday morning commute is going to be rough and then we’ll see.”

He went on to say the snowfall rates are expected to be slower than the previous storm with the possibility of lasting more than 48 hours.

The general forecast for Hamilton and Niagara Region is calling for snow and 0 C on Wednesday, more snow and -6 C on Thursday, before settling to just clouds and – 9 C for Friday.