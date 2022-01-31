Menu

Health

Lab in Summerland reopens after being closed for months

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 3:41 pm
The Summerland Health Centre Laboratory will reopen twice a week. View image in full screen
The Summerland Health Centre Laboratory will reopen twice a week. Google Maps

After several months of being closed, the Summerland health centre outpatient laboratory is reopening on a part-time basis for the needs of a specific clientele.

Read more: Health centre lab in Summerland, B.C. to undergo temporary closure

Interior Health announced the facility’s closure in November 2021, citing staffing shortages. Those who were in need of its testing capabilities were sent to use Peachland or Penticton facilities.

Now the facility at 12815 Atkinson Road is reopening two days a week, as of Feb. 3, Interior Health said in a press release.

READ MORE: 2 North Okanagan medical labs closing due to staff shortages

It will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-in service only.  Laboratory service at the Health Centre is prioritized for vulnerable patients, people who are unable to travel, or for urgent collections at this time.

Penticton Regional Hospital Laboratory

  • 550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton.
  • Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • ECG services offered through Cardiology (walk-in service).
  • Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Online appointment booking preferred or call 1-877-740-7747.
  • Limited walk-in service is available.

Peachland, Valley Medical Laboratory (walk-in service and appointments)

  • IGA Plaza, No. 26, 5500 Clements Crescent, Peachland
  • Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. is by appointments only
  • Online booking available.

Penticton Downtown, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

  • Walk-in service only.
  • Suite 302, 383 Ellis Street, Penticton
  • Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • ECGs performed on-site

Somerset Plaza, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

  • Walk-in service only.
  • Suite 108, 2504 Skaha Lake Rd, Penticton
  • Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • ECGs performed on site

 

