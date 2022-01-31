Lab in Summerland reopens after being closed for months

Send this page to someone via email

After several months of being closed, the Summerland health centre outpatient laboratory is reopening on a part-time basis for the needs of a specific clientele.

Interior Health announced the facility’s closure in November 2021, citing staffing shortages. Those who were in need of its testing capabilities were sent to use Peachland or Penticton facilities.

Now the facility at 12815 Atkinson Road is reopening two days a week, as of Feb. 3, Interior Health said in a press release.

It will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-in service only. Laboratory service at the Health Centre is prioritized for vulnerable patients, people who are unable to travel, or for urgent collections at this time.

Penticton Regional Hospital Laboratory

550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton.

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ECG services offered through Cardiology (walk-in service).

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Online appointment booking preferred or call 1-877-740-7747.

Limited walk-in service is available.

Peachland, Valley Medical Laboratory (walk-in service and appointments)

IGA Plaza, No. 26, 5500 Clements Crescent, Peachland

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. is by appointments only

Online booking available.

Penticton Downtown, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

Walk-in service only.

Suite 302, 383 Ellis Street, Penticton

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ECGs performed on-site

Somerset Plaza, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

Walk-in service only.

Suite 108, 2504 Skaha Lake Rd, Penticton

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ECGs performed on site