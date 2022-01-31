Peterborough man charged with criminal harassment following multiple incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing criminal harassment charges after several incidents over the weekend.

The first incident, on Friday, Jan. 28, saw Peterborough Police Service officers respond to a female driver who reported she was followed by a man driving a white truck bearing what appeared to be an emergency services emblem.

The truck eventually blocked the woman’s vehicle in a parking lot on Hunter Street East and the man “attempted to confront her,” police said.

Police learned the man had been twice previously warned about similar behaviour. He was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and released on an undertaking.

On Saturday, two people came to the police station on Water Street with a similar story, indicating the same white truck had followed them to the Water Street station.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him.

Christopher Coupland, 58, of Peterborough, was again charged with criminal harassment.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, at which time he was released on conditions and given another court date of Feb. 8.

“Peterborough Police is releasing the name of the accused as it is a public safety matter,” police stated Monday morning.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 706-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or provide tips online at stopcrimehere.ca