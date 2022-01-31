Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with criminal harassment following multiple incidents: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 11:22 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man and charged him with multiple counts of criminal harassment. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing criminal harassment charges after several incidents over the weekend.

The first incident, on Friday, Jan. 28, saw Peterborough Police Service officers respond to a female driver who reported she was followed by a man driving a white truck bearing what appeared to be an emergency services emblem.

The truck eventually blocked the woman’s vehicle in a parking lot on Hunter Street East and the man “attempted to confront her,” police said.

Read more: Selwyn man charged with criminal harassment for incident at Ontario Speed Skating Oval: OPP

Police learned the man had been twice previously warned about similar behaviour. He was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and released on an undertaking.

Trending Stories

On Saturday, two people came to the police station on Water Street with a similar story, indicating the same white truck had followed them to the Water Street station.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located the suspect and arrested him.

Christopher Coupland, 58, of Peterborough, was again charged with criminal harassment.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, at which time he was released on conditions and given another court date of Feb. 8.

“Peterborough Police is releasing the name of the accused as it is a public safety matter,” police stated Monday morning.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 706-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or provide tips online at stopcrimehere.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagHarassment tagCriminal Harassment tagChristopher Coupland tagpeterbourgh criminal harassment charge tagwater street criminal harassment charge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers