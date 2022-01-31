Montreal driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal driver faces stunt driving and other charges following a traffic stop just east of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say around 1 p.m., officers received “numerous” traffic complaints regarding an aggressive driver on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Officers clocked a vehicle travelling 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on the highway. After stopping the car, police say they determined the driver was in possession of stolen property and did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

Sabrine Turki, 32, of Montreal, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving, resisting a peace officer, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, identity theft, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Turki is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 10, OPP said Monday.