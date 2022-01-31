Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 9:20 am
Peterborough County OPP charged a Montreal driver with stunt driving on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP charged a Montreal driver with stunt driving on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Montreal driver faces stunt driving and other charges following a traffic stop just east of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say around 1 p.m., officers received “numerous” traffic complaints regarding an aggressive driver on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Officers clocked a vehicle travelling 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on the highway. After stopping the car, police say they determined the driver was in possession of stolen property and did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

Read more: Alleged drunk driver caught going nearly double the speed limit: Guelph police

Sabrine Turki, 32, of Montreal, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving, resisting a peace officer, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, identity theft, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Turki is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 10, OPP said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Uxbridge cracks down on stunt driving at local park' Uxbridge cracks down on stunt driving at local park
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough County tagDangerous Driving tagPeterborough County OPP tagHighway 7 tagStunt driving tagHwy 7 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers