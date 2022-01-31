Menu

Politics

Hundreds gather in Old Montreal to support trucker convoy

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 7:39 am
Quebec Provincial Police keep an eye on people standing on the Trans Canada highway between Montreal and Ottawa as they wait for a convoy protesting federal vaccine mandates to pass through Rigaud, Que., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec Provincial Police keep an eye on people standing on the Trans Canada highway between Montreal and Ottawa as they wait for a convoy protesting federal vaccine mandates to pass through Rigaud, Que., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Hundreds of cars and trucks gathered in Old Montreal on Sunday night to show their support for the trucker convoy demonstration in Ottawa over the weekend.

Protesters are calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

It was a peaceful gathering, with several tickets handed out for traffic violations, according to police.

About half-a-dozen transport trucks made their way to the Champlain bridge as part of the demonstration.

Several Montreal-area malls were also targeted by protesting truckers, who pulled into the parking lots beeping their horns.

The protest in Old Montreal was over by midnight.

