Hundreds gather in Old Montreal to support trucker convoy

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of cars and trucks gathered in Old Montreal on Sunday night to show their support for the trucker convoy demonstration in Ottawa over the weekend.

Protesters are calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

It was a peaceful gathering, with several tickets handed out for traffic violations, according to police.

About half-a-dozen transport trucks made their way to the Champlain bridge as part of the demonstration.

Several Montreal-area malls were also targeted by protesting truckers, who pulled into the parking lots beeping their horns.

The protest in Old Montreal was over by midnight.

Advertisement