Environment

Emergency crews respond to plane sliding off runway at Kelowna airport

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 8:12 pm
Kelowna International Airport View image in full screen
YLW is expecting a 70 per cent drop in passengers, compared to last holiday season. Global News

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Kelowna International Airport in which a small plane slid off the runway at approximately 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Kelowna airport to receive $18M in federal funds

YLW communications officer, Cassie Brannaga, says the plane was a Cessna 172 aircraft and had one person on board.

“The plane went off the runway upon landing. YLW’s aircraft response fire fighting crews responded and there were no injuries,” explains Brannaga.

The runway was closed for a short period and two flights were cancelled with one delayed as a result of the incident.

YLW calls on Ottawa to reevaluate COVID-19 protocols for international travellers

There is no indication as to what caused the plane to slide off the runway.

The runway is fully operational now.

