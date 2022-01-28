Emergency crews respond to plane sliding off runway at Kelowna airport

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Kelowna International Airport in which a small plane slid off the runway at approximately 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
YLW communications officer, Cassie Brannaga, says the plane was a Cessna 172 aircraft and had one person on board.
“The plane went off the runway upon landing. YLW’s aircraft response fire fighting crews responded and there were no injuries,” explains Brannaga.
The runway was closed for a short period and two flights were cancelled with one delayed as a result of the incident.
There is no indication as to what caused the plane to slide off the runway.
The runway is fully operational now.
