Another extremely cold night in forecast for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 1:13 pm
An extreme cold alert has been issued for Waterloo Region and Guelph. View image in full screen
An extreme cold alert has been issued for Waterloo Region and Guelph. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press file

Another extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The new warning calls for wind chill values of between -30 and -35 from Friday through Saturday morning.

Read more: Survival outdoors in extreme cold treacherous for anyone, expert says

The agency is warning that young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter are at a greater risk of suffering due to the cold.

Some of the symptoms to watch for include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

This is the second time this week that a cold warning has been issued for the area, as one was also announced on Tuesday morning.

The cities affected by Friday night’s weather all have warming centres to assist those in need.

