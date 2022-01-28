Another extremely cold night in forecast for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Another extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The new warning calls for wind chill values of between -30 and -35 from Friday through Saturday morning.

The agency is warning that young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter are at a greater risk of suffering due to the cold.

Some of the symptoms to watch for include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

This is the second time this week that a cold warning has been issued for the area, as one was also announced on Tuesday morning.

The cities affected by Friday night’s weather all have warming centres to assist those in need.

⚠️ An extreme cold warning is in effect for Waterloo Region for tonight into Saturday morning ➡️ https://t.co/7rNbsbX7vU Find info about how to protect yourself and winter emergency preparedness at https://t.co/fGWk8JiM4t pic.twitter.com/ye4w2zOIf5 — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) January 28, 2022