5 songs you must hear this week: 31 January 2022

The recording music industry has emerged from its Christmas slumber and is now heading full-speed into the first quarter of 2022. Here are some songs/acts to watch for.

1. Stereophonics, Forever

Oochya! (Stylus Records)

Recommended If You Like: Soaring choruses

Stereophonics, the great Welsh band that has been with us for a quarter-century, continues to prepare for their new album (due March 4) with a third advance single. This one has all the Stereophonics essentials like the bright guitar and lyrics tinged with nostalgia/romanticism. Good music if you need to drift away for a bit.

2. Joy Again, Looking Out for You

Single (Mom + Pop Music)

RIYL: The Strokes or Tokyo Police Club if they played ukuleles

Here are five guys from Philadelphia (est. 2014-ish with a 30-track debut entitled Forever) who make dancey alt-pop songs (sometimes) and experiments with different approaches (the rest of the time). You never know what these guys are going to come up with from album to album or even from song to song. And if you like instrumentals, these guys are into that, too.

2. Ghost, Call Me Little Sunshine

Imperia (Loma Vista Recordings)

RIYL: Ultra-theatrical rock from the 14th century

Sweden’s Ghost may be the biggest band without a mainstream presence. They can fill arenas with their faithful but for some reason haven’t cracked North American radio. A shame, really, since their stuff is highly accessible, very entertaining, and has the endorsement of Dave Grohl. Maybe things will change with this album. Hey, if you’re a fan of Alice in Chains, this isn’t too far off the mark. The album is out March 11.

3. Re-Entry, A Day to Remember (Feat. Mark Hoppus)

Single (Warner)

RIYL: Welcoming back Mark after his cancer scare

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has had a helluva couple of years. Not only did he have to deal with the pandemic, but he was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell carcinoma, a of blood cancer that needed months of chemo to beat back. The good news is that he’s now cancer-free and ready to start performing again. His buddies in A Day to Remember thought it might be cool if he re-entered music by appearing on a new version of their song called Re-Entry. Welcome back, Mark.

5. The Congregation, Soundtrack to the End of the World

Single (Neighbourhood Music)

RIYL: Rugged, buzzsaw Canadian rock

This song comes out of the gate as a collision between southern rock and (dare I say it?) Nine Inch Nails. Led by Clayton Bellamy (yes, the guy from The Road Hammers, one of the biggest-selling Canadian country bands of all time), this is take-no-prisoners stuff with long hair, leather, and dancing girls. This should be played at maximum volume.

