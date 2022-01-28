Menu

Canada

Missing Amherstview boy found

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 9:24 am
OPP View image in full screen
OPP in Amherstview are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy. Global News file

Update: the missing boy has been located safely.

Original Article:

The Lennox and Addington County detachment of the OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tilden Connaster was last seen Jan. 21 leaving his family home in Amherstview, and police believe he’s in the Kingston area.

Read more: 2 charged in Quinte West, Ont. elder abuse investigation

Connaster may also go by the names “Conatser” or “Rochon” according to police.

Trending Stories

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a playboy bunny logo on it, black track pants and running shoes with white socks.

Click to play video: 'OPP lay first degree murder charges in 2020 death of Gregory Slewidge' OPP lay first degree murder charges in 2020 death of Gregory Slewidge
OPP lay first degree murder charges in 2020 death of Gregory Slewidge – Jan 19, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

