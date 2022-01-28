Missing Amherstview boy found

Update: the missing boy has been located safely.
Original Article:
The Lennox and Addington County detachment of the OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Tilden Connaster was last seen Jan. 21 leaving his family home in Amherstview, and police believe he’s in the Kingston area.
Connaster may also go by the names “Conatser” or “Rochon” according to police.
He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a playboy bunny logo on it, black track pants and running shoes with white socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
