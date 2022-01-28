Missing Amherstview boy found

Send this page to someone via email

Update: the missing boy has been located safely.

Original Article:

The Lennox and Addington County detachment of the OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tilden Connaster was last seen Jan. 21 leaving his family home in Amherstview, and police believe he’s in the Kingston area.

UPDATE: Missing 13 year old youth from Amhertstview has been found safe. @LACOPP would like to thank the public for their assistance. ^sc @LOYTWP @KingstonPolice @cityofkingston pic.twitter.com/3Qr0gm8nps — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 28, 2022

Connaster may also go by the names “Conatser” or “Rochon” according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a playboy bunny logo on it, black track pants and running shoes with white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.