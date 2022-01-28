Fort McMurray man charged with 2nd-degree murder after discovery of human remains

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with several offences after the discovery of human remains in the northern Alberta community earlier this week.

On Monday, human remains were located at a home in the Grayling Terrace neighbourhood of Fort McMurray.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this individual and their found remains are believed to be suspicious,” the RCMP said earlier this week.

“Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety as it relates to this suspicious death.”

An autopsy has since identified the remains as those of 43-year-old Sherri Lynn Flett of Fort McMurray. The cause of Flett’s death has not been released.

On Wednesday, Timothy Andrew McDougall was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, unlawful confinement and additional firearms-related offences.

McDougall remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Monday.