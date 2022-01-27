Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth facing charges for September shooting in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 1:17 pm
A youth is facing multiple charges for a central Hamilton shooting on Sept. 13, 2021, according to police. View image in full screen
A youth is facing multiple charges for a central Hamilton shooting on Sept. 13, 2021, according to police. Don Mitchell / Global News

A youth is facing charges in connection with a mid-September shooting in Hamilton’s city centre.

Police say the incident was a “shots fired” episode in the area of Sanford Avenue North and Wilson Street around 3 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2021.

Investigators believe a number of individuals fled the area following the occurrence. One shell casing was located at the scene.

Read more: Hamilton police arrest two men after an attempted carjacking

Cst. Indy Bharaj told Global News at the time the incident likely started in the parking lot of a nearby highrise building.

Trending Stories

“It is not believed anyone sustained serious injury at this time, as no blood was found at the scene,” said Cst. Indy Bharaj in a September email.

Story continues below advertisement

The identity of the accused cannot be revealed in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He’s facing seven charges related to carrying a prohibited firearm and discharging it with intent, according to Hamilton police.

Click to play video: 'Demands grow for details on Ontario’s surgery resumption' Demands grow for details on Ontario’s surgery resumption
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagWilson Street tagsanford avenue north tagindy bharaj tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers