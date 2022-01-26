Toronto police arrest man, woman in connection with dangerous driving investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a dangerous driving investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a news release, Toronto police said on Wednesday at 1 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Attwell and Carlingview drives.

Police said there had been reports of several break and enters in the area.

Officers said a cargo truck was parked at a business, and the gate lock had been cut.

According to police, as the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove at them.

Police said the officer was “forced to jump out of the way.”

Officers said the suspect fled in the truck, but crashed into a snow-filled ditch.

However, as the officer was making the arrest, police said a woman drove up in another vehicle and allegedly tried to interfere.

Police said a “quantity of narcotics and break-in instruments were recovered.”

According to police, 52-year-old Narinder Ladi Singh from Mississauga was arrested and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, fail to stop for police, unlawfully possessing a Schedule 1 substance, mischief to property under $5,000, driving a motor vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said 40-year-old Ramandeep Sidhu of Mississauga has been charged with obstructing police and possession of break-in instruments

She is scheduled to appear in court in March.

