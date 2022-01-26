Man accused of murdering Oakville senior in unprovoked attack pleads guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., man has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari just as his trial was about to begin at a Milton virtual court hearing on Wednesday morning.

Dazel Henry, who is now 25 years old, was about to go on trial for the original charge of first-degree murder but the Crown agreed to the plea on the lesser charge.

Henry faces an automatic life sentence with a parole ineligibility period to be determined by the judge of between 10 and 25 years. He will also face immigration consequences and deportation as he is an American citizen.

According to the facts, Ferrari left his retirement home on the afternoon of Aug 24, 2019, for a walk around the block.

He was using a walker and was on Church Street, just north of Lake Shore Road East, in Oakville when he was approached by a stranger.

Henry has admitted to thrusting a knife into Ferrari’s chest. Ferrari’s main aorta and pulmonary artery were hit and he collapsed. Henry ran from the scene to a vehicle parked a short distance away.

Ferrari’s body was discovered by a nearby resident in the downtown core who called 911.

Despite the emergency crew’s life-saving efforts, Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henry is due back in court on Jan. 31.

The Crown and defence will be asking the judge to order an NCR (not criminally responsible) assessment prior to sentencing.