Weather

Dense fog sinks into Princeton, near zero visability

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 10:42 am
Fog has been an issue throughout Southern B.C. in the last week, including in Delta, B.C. on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Fog has been an issue throughout Southern B.C. in the last week, including in Delta, B.C. on Sunday morning. Global News

Thick fog has settled into Princeton, creating poor visibility for those who may be travelling in the area.

Environment Canada issued an advisory for the Similkameen town, noting that there is or will be “near zero” visibility in some areas.

Read more: Stoplights being installed along Highway 5A in Princeton to help ease traffic concerns

The “dense fog” is expected to lift near noon Wednesday as temperatures rise, though Environment Canada said that conditions look favourable for the fog to return by nightfall.

Fog has been a common issue in Southern B.C. this week, to varying degrees.

READ MORE: Two B.C. companies help Interior flood victims with more than $600K in new clothes

Global meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it was due to an upper ridge of high-pressure keeping morning valley clouds at a lower elevation.

The weekend is shaping up to continue the same pattern with a few more clouds possible and daytime highs jumping just above 0 C.

Click to play video: 'Princeton, B.C. in need of long-term housing solutions amid flood recovery' Princeton, B.C. in need of long-term housing solutions amid flood recovery
Princeton, B.C. in need of long-term housing solutions amid flood recovery – Dec 15, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagPrinceton tagsimilkameen tagFog tagHigh pressure System tagnear zero visability tag

