Dense fog sinks into Princeton, near zero visability

Thick fog has settled into Princeton, creating poor visibility for those who may be travelling in the area.

Environment Canada issued an advisory for the Similkameen town, noting that there is or will be “near zero” visibility in some areas.

The “dense fog” is expected to lift near noon Wednesday as temperatures rise, though Environment Canada said that conditions look favourable for the fog to return by nightfall.

Fog has been a common issue in Southern B.C. this week, to varying degrees.

Global meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it was due to an upper ridge of high-pressure keeping morning valley clouds at a lower elevation.

The weekend is shaping up to continue the same pattern with a few more clouds possible and daytime highs jumping just above 0 C.

