Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Guelph’s south end: police

Guelph police say a woman is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in the city’s south end on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Clair Road and Beaver Meadow Drive at about 4:30 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians being hit.

Police said two women were walking through the crosswalk when they were struck by a Ford F-150 that was making a left turn.

Both were taken to hospital where a 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead. The other woman, 57, was not seriously injured and is expected to recover.

The driver of the pickup remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call the traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7225.

