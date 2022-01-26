Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Guelph’s south end: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 9:32 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a woman is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in the city’s south end on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Clair Road and Beaver Meadow Drive at about 4:30 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians being hit.

Read more: Firefighter with serious injuries following crash in Elora, OPP say

Police said two women were walking through the crosswalk when they were struck by a Ford F-150 that was making a left turn.

Both were taken to hospital where a 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead. The other woman, 57, was not seriously injured and is expected to recover.

Trending Stories

The driver of the pickup remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call the traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7225.

Click to play video: 'The family of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Weston Road is speaking out' The family of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Weston Road is speaking out
The family of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Weston Road is speaking out
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagfatal pedestrian collision tagGuelph pedestrian struck tagguelph woman dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers