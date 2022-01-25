January 29 – Normobaric World

This week be sure to listen in to Talk To The Experts as we take a deeper dive into the revolutionary Oxygen-Hydrogen Therapy — helping you adopt a modern European healing and wellness solution.

After seeing the incredible changes in his grandson’s asthma, Normobaric World’s founder knew this technology was essential here in Alberta. Offering anti-aging therapy, injury recovery, joint pain and asthma easement, and covering many other health concerns. Don’t miss Normobaric World, Saturday on Talk To The Experts from 11:00am to noon, only on 630 CHED.

