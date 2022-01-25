Man arrested in connection with fatal accident in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been arrested and charged after a fatal collision in Toronto in December 2021.

Toronto police said on Dec. 26, 2021, just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call for a collision on Richmond Street West at Yonge Street.

Officers said two vehicles collided, causing one to roll on its side, striking multiple pedestrians.

Police said as a result of the collision, eight people were taken to hospital. Two of the individuals suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 1, officers said an 18-year-old man who had been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition had died.

According to police, 22-year-old Demar Kerr from Toronto surrendered to officers on Tuesday.

Police said he has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, five counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and breach of probation order.

Police said Kerr was scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Tuesday.