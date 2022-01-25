Cold weather alert issued by medical officer for Hamilton area

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a cold weather alert for Tuesday with low wind chill values expected until Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada‘s forecast is calling for a high of -7 C with accompanying winds around 20 km/h, making that feel like -16.
“Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health,” Hamilton public health said in a release.
“Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.”
The alert has now activated five city-run recreation centre warming locations at Bennetto on Hughson Street, Dominic Agostino Riverdale on Violet Drive, Huntington Park on Brentwood, Norman Pinky Lewis on Wentworth North and Westmount on Lynbrook Drive.
All will be open to the public including those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. A full list of options can be seen on the city of Hamilton’s website.
The city’s general forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with more of the same on Wednesday and a high of -10 C.
