Cold weather alert issued by medical officer for Hamilton area

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a cold weather alert for Tuesday with low wind chill values expected until Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada‘s forecast is calling for a high of -7 C with accompanying winds around 20 km/h, making that feel like -16.

“Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health,” Hamilton public health said in a release.

“Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.”

The alert has now activated five city-run recreation centre warming locations at Bennetto on Hughson Street, Dominic Agostino Riverdale on Violet Drive, Huntington Park on Brentwood, Norman Pinky Lewis on Wentworth North and Westmount on Lynbrook Drive.

All will be open to the public including those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. A full list of options can be seen on the city of Hamilton’s website.

The city’s general forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with more of the same on Wednesday and a high of -10 C.

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton is issuing a Cold Weather Alert effective tonight. A Cold Weather Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15C or -20C with wind chill. Learn more https://t.co/qeavxWNXVF #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/zfwZC1k0Vu — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) January 25, 2022