Meth, prohibited weapons seized by RCMP from Grandview home

Acting on a tip from the Canada Border Services Agency about a prohibited device it had seized, Manitoba RCMP searched an RM of Grandview home and found a stash of weapons and meth.
Following the search, which turned up a prohibited firearm, another prohibited weapon, and approximately 8 grams of crystal meth, Dauphin RCMP arrested a 23-year-old Grandview man and charged him with five weapons charges and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The man was taken into custody and is scheduled to appearing in court.
