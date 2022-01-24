Menu

Crime

Meth, prohibited weapons seized by RCMP from Grandview home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 5:31 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP from an RM of Grandview home. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP from an RM of Grandview home. RCMP Manitoba

Acting on a tip from the Canada Border Services Agency about a prohibited device it had seized, Manitoba RCMP searched an RM of Grandview home and found a stash of weapons and meth.

Read more: Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him: Winnipeg police

Following the search, which turned up a prohibited firearm, another prohibited weapon, and approximately 8 grams of crystal meth, Dauphin RCMP arrested a 23-year-old Grandview man and charged him with five weapons charges and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was taken into custody and is scheduled to appearing in court.

Click to play video: 'Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic' Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic
Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic – Nov 30, 2021

 

