Crime

Carjacker wreaks havoc downtown: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 3:29 pm
A photo of police lights. Global News File

This morning Winnipeg police responded to a destructive carjacker who wreaked havoc in the downtown area.

Police say a car was stolen at knifepoint at approximately 2 a.m.

The victim left their car parked and running for a brief moment on Pembina Highway and returned to find the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat.

After threatening the victim with the knife, the suspect drove off.

WPS say they spotted the car near Osborne Street and Jubilee Avenue, and attempted a traffic stop, at which point the suspect kicked the engine into high gear and sped away, blowing through traffic lights.

Police were unable to pursue due to the reckless driving of the suspect and the road conditions at the time.

After speeding through a red light the suspect crashed into a truck, sending it spiraling into street light that toppled, officers say.

The suspect then careened into a snowbank before abandoning the car and fleeing the scene.

With the help of a bystander, police found the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

