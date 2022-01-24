Dense fog blamed for chain reaction crash in Enderby that left one dead

Send this page to someone via email

A multi-vehicle crash that closed Highway 97A near Enderby for seven hours on Friday, resulted in one death and two others critically injured.

While the factors leading to the collision are still under investigation, a dense fog that settled in the area had reduced visibility to nearly zero at the time of the crash, Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press rleease.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those injured in this terrible collision.

The chain-reaction collision, which occurred near the intersection of Stepney Cross Road at around 5:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Highway 97 A, was triggered when a small Honda Prelude, travelling northbound on Highway 97A, crossed the centre line and struck another passenger vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP said the Honda then collided head-on with a second vehicle travelling southbound, a red GMC Jimmy. After coming to rest, the GMC was then broadsided by a northbound pick-up truck.

“Sadly, the driver of the GMC Jimmy was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release. “The passenger of the GMC and the driver of the Honda were transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital in critical condition.”

The RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services and the BC Coroners Service are working together on the investigation.

