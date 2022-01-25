Port Hope police arrest man for impaired driving, drug trafficking after found in ‘catatonic state’

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving and drug trafficking charges following an incident in Port Hope early Saturday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 1 a.m. an officer on patrol in the area of Phillips Road located an idling vehicle with a lone occupant. Police say the officer initially drove past the vehicle but noticed the driver appeared to be in a “catatonic state.”

The officer then returned to the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. A search of the vehicle located four grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a “large” sum of cash, police said.

Paul Sammut, 31 was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was later released on an undertaking with a court date in Cobourg in February, police said Tuesday.