Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Port Hope police arrest man for impaired driving, drug trafficking after found in ‘catatonic state’

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 11:11 am
Port Hope police arrested a man for impaired driving and drug possession on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Port Hope police arrested a man for impaired driving and drug possession on Saturday morning. The Canadian Press file

A man faces impaired driving and drug trafficking charges following an incident in Port Hope early Saturday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 1 a.m. an officer on patrol in the area of Phillips Road located an idling vehicle with a lone occupant. Police say the officer initially drove past the vehicle but noticed the driver appeared to be in a “catatonic state.”

Read more: Toronto police officer arrested for impaired driving after crash in Pickering

The officer then returned to the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. A search of the vehicle located four grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a “large” sum of cash, police said.

Trending Stories

Paul Sammut, 31 was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released on an undertaking with a court date in Cobourg in February, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police superintendent arrested for impaired driving' Toronto police superintendent arrested for impaired driving
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrug Trafficking tagPort Hope tagImpaired tagDrug Possession tagPort Hope Police Service tagPort Hope crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers