Two dropped off at Mission, B.C., hospital with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds: RCMP

Mission RCMP are investigating what they believe is a targeted shooting that left two people in hospital, Saturday.

The victims, a 61-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were dropped off at the Mission Memorial Hospital with serious injuries just after midnight Saturday morning, police said.

“At this time, this appears to be a targeted shooting, with no clear ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Mission RCMP Const. Harrison Mohr said.

“The shooting took place in an industrial area where the majority of businesses were closed at the time. There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.”

Police said they had not made any arrests, and that a portion of Mission Way was closed for much of Saturday for crime scene investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-826-7161.

